Mercedes-Benz
A communication tool for a yearly Mercedes dealer’s summit.
Fitbit
Activity tracking apps and a social network for mobile and web platforms with more than 20,000,000 users.
Tonal
Tonal is the world's most intelligent fitness system and Mercury got involved in its development.
HSBC
iFund is a fast and intuitive mobile app with outstanding graphic design, which provides the user with relevant financial information on hedge funds.
Review

iFund more than met HSBC’s needs, and Mercury Development was able to impressively meet our tight timelines and stay within budget. Great job!

Scott Brown

Head of Global Banking & Markets IT Architecture, HSBC

Burger King
Corporate mobile application for Burger King restaurant chain aimed to facilitate a competition among the company employees.
Dow
Apps enable Dow marketing representatives to maximize sales opportunities at industry events.
Mayday
Mayday is a brand new startup which aims to help a lot of people survive in emergency situations.
FireCore
A leader in creating home entertainment solutions partnered with Mercury Development to incorporate new features into their player app for Apple TV.
Review

Mercury Development continually looked for opportunities to increase the quality and awareness of Wobble. Tremendous company. Tremendous product.

Jon Atherton

Founder, ChilliFresh

Cisco
A communication and networking app for Cisco Connect 2017, a large-scale event devoted to business digitalization.
ORIGO
ORIGO developed a business idea to create a unique mobile device monitoring system.
FitnessBank
FitnessBank is a division of Affinity Bank which aims to provide increased interest rates to clients who live an active lifestyle.
1in4
1in4 is a mobile application providing support and guidance for those who are going through infertility, surrogacy and miscarriage as well as for people planning adoption or foster parenting.
Grant's
Independent value-oriented journal providing up-to-date information on the financial markets.
GreenLinks
GreenLinks mobile and tablet applications make the game of golf more engaging by bringing the full advantage of the course maps, hole-in-one and birdie challenges with cash prizes.
BrandSource
BrandSource is a subsidiary of AVB Marketing that specializes in creating and supplying video advertising programs to independent appliance, furniture, mattress and electronics retailers.
Thnks
Thnks is an innovative startup that makes the act of gifting a part of everyday business.
STADA
An app for facilitation of a strategic planning session held by the company management.

Review

The Mercury Development team has done an amazing job of creating unmatched software architecture. The features and capabilities their team has added have positioned Bladepad to be a leader in the mobile game controller industry.

David Baum

CEO, Bladepad

Shots
Comedy app featured by Apple and Google with more than 6.6 million monthly active users.
Philip Morris
An innovative ecological volunteer project seamlessly integrated into a corporate event.
Henry Ford <br> Health System
CardSolutions, developed for Henry Ford Health Systems facility, is a monitoring of patient's health condition system on mobile devices.
MiMedia
MiMedia brings you a totally new approach to protect, access, enjoy and share your digital life in one place.
Novartis
An app facilitating a cycle meeting for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies with a convenient schedule and content segmentation.
Kensington PresentAir
PresenterWorks™ apps provide capabilities for pairing mobile devices/desktop computers with Kensington PresentAir remote control via BLE and configuring buttons to trigger various functions in third-party applications.
Grainger
Non-Disclosure Agreement

This project is covered by a strict NDA. We value the requirements of our customers and can’t disclose the details.

Ecwid
Ecwid app allows all merchants easily manage their online store, sell products on the go, and accept payments with PayPal Here.
Open Website

Review

Mercury Development’s ability to implement our vision with cutting edge technology was what made these projects such end-to-end successes.

Joe Gondek

Strategic marketing manager, Dow's Automotive Division

EmojMe
EmojMe uses a powerful 3D modeling engine to help users create animated emojis from their static selfie shots.
EZLynk
A mobile app that lets car tuners remotely diagnose and adjust vehicle's performance through a custom OBD reader device.
Review

Mercury Development is extremely capable in programming very complex workflow tools. I highly recommend Mercury as a valuable addition to your IT infrastructure.

Mike Barnell

President & CEO, Precision Practice Management

Aisle411
Mercury helped Aisle411 create a unique indoor navigation platform for retail stores that is now being developed as a partnership with Google Project Tango.
Twin River Casino
Twin River Casino is a proof-of-concept app for entertainment and indoor navigation helping customers find their way around the venue.
WorldSkills
An app for a world championship of vocational skills, where thousands of young people discover their talent.
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
Toy inventory app for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital was developed as a part of charity program.
Kensington Proximo
Proximo® is a companion mobile app that keeps track of the user’s valuables, warns if they are left behind and helps the users find lost items through communication with a range of BLE key fobs and tags.
Odds Finder
An educational financial game, which represents possible consequences of people's key financial decisions using wide range of touch-responsive visualizations.
Boiron
Boiron world leader in homeopathic medicines is an $852 million public company with 3,700 employees and distribution in 59 countries. It is best known for Oscillococcinum®, a top-selling flu medicine
Leroy Merlin
A real-time voting solution for enterprise meetings.
Barco
RasterMAPPER is a solution developed to manage LED system configuration, which is used by Barco company for massive events like Super Bowl and the Emmy Awards.
Review

I can’t overstate how impressed I was with Mercury Development. Every project team member was entrepreneurial, highly qualified and easy to communicate with.

Phil Heifetz

President and CEO, EyeIC, Inc.

Comodo
Mercury Development built a new OS X application around Comodo AV library, creating a one-of-a-kind solution in malware detection.
PPM
Precision Practice Management’s AR Interactive solution today processes $395 million in medical claims across 422 physicians and upgrades performance metrics.
Review

Mercury's systematic approach, project management, and superb communication ensured that we were able to exceed our already high standards. Amazing job!

James Abeler

Director of Business Development, FireCore, LLC

EyeIC
MatchedFlicker app helps clinicians with early detection and monitoring of glaucoma.
Practice­admin
A cloud-based system that provides powerful billing and management capabilities for medical practices.
Kompoz
A desktop version of a music crowdsourcing platform, which allows musicians from all around the world to collaborate online to create new original music.
Ellpa
Launch your app for Apple TV, without writing code. Ellpa gets your app built within 1 week.
OneSpaWorld
Steiner Leisure is a global provider of health and beauty services and products.
Open Edge
This web-based loyalty programs management is integrated with ACH services for automated electronic transactions.
Thomson Reuters
Innovative iPad solution integrated with Government Revenue Management, which lets users manage property records, tax billings, eGovernment, and more.
Review

It is a real pleasure working with Mercury Development. I really appreciate the speed of their responses and their attention to details.

Chris Varrin

Co-founder, Element Labs, Inc.

Wobble
Wobble is a mobile app that lets users take static picture, add targets, and shake, making the images jiggle. More than 1 million people now love to Wobble!
Review

Mercury Development's involvement in EVO's evolution has made a huge difference. We're reaching new markets and changing the industry. I couldn't ask for more.

Eric Newbauer

Vice President, Studio Network Solutions

AppTag
AppTag Laser Blaster is an augmented reality game platform allowing to play console-like first person shooter games in a real world!
JaJa
An iOS/Android SDK for a wireless pressure sensitive stylus integrated with dozens notetaking and signing apps.
Bladepad
Mobile devices are everywhere. The gaming industry is nearly as ubiquitous. Creating a device to bridge the two worlds – that was the goal of Bladepad.
SNS
SNS needed to optimize the software components of its flagship EVO to maximize existing hardware. Mercury Development came up with the unique solution.
Google Glass <br> Medical Library
The app provides physicians with hands-free, voice-controlled access to medical library, allowing to get relevant information without turning away from the patient.

